Mon, 17 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
22
Light Snow in Statesville

International

Section
Great excitement in Tokyo over newborn twin pandas

TOKYO, Japan: Twin panda cubs have made their first public appearance before devoted fans at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. However, ...

After 5,000 cranes die from bird flu, Israel acts to stop virus

TEL AVIV, Israel: An avian influenza upsurge has claimed the lives of over 5,000 cranes in Israel, resulting in the ...

Poland joins other EU countries with 100,000 Covid-related deaths

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has emerged as the most recent country in Europe to have reported 100,000 fatalities linked to COVID-19, ...

Britain warns MPs of Chinese agent seeking contacts in Parliament

LONDON, England: A rare warning by the UK's MI5 intelligence agency has revealed that a Chinese agent, Christine Ching Kui ...

Omicron to infect half of Europe in weeks, says WHO

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Based on the 7 million new cases reported across Europe in the first week of 2022, the World ...

China hosts Middle East foreign ministers in rare gathering

BEIJING, China: This week, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are visiting China for meetings with ...

Business

Section
Outpacing industry, TSMC set for huge chip manufacturing expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a supplier of Apple, Qualcomm and other major tech companies, has ...

NYC Mandarin Oriental Hotel bought by Indian billionaire Ambani

NEW YORK CITY, New Your: Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest person, has gained a controlling stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel ...

At $100 billion valuation, Ford races past General Motors

DETROIT, Michigan: The market value of Ford Motor Company has reached over $100 billion for the first time, as more ...

Proposal claims insulation could save UK households 500 pounds a year

LONDON, England: According to the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG), made up of business organizations and charities, improved insulation could ...

Volatile day on Wall Street, Dow loses more than two hundred points

NEW YORK, New York - American and global stock markets traded lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury and European bond ...

Judge rules gruyere cheese name not owned by Europe's Gruyere region

RICHMOND, Virginia: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Gruyere cheese does not have to come from the Gruyere region ...

Movie Review

The Grand Budapest Hotel
Grand Budapest Hotel