FedEx asks US to let it install laser defenses to planes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx is seeking permission to arm its cargo planes with defensive systems to thwart attacks by heat-seeking missiles. ...

Australians rejoice in potential death of Djokovic's sporting career

Not since the 1936 Olympics in Berlin has a government tried to prevent an athlete from competing in a sporting ...

French government's Covid policies cause teachers to strike

PARIS, France: French teachers have begun a nationwide strike organized by teachers unions to protest against class disruptions caused by ...

Great excitement in Tokyo over newborn twin pandas

TOKYO, Japan: Twin panda cubs have made their first public appearance before devoted fans at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. However, ...

After 5,000 cranes die from bird flu, Israel acts to stop virus

TEL AVIV, Israel: An avian influenza upsurge has claimed the lives of over 5,000 cranes in Israel, resulting in the ...

Poland joins other EU countries with 100,000 Covid-related deaths

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has emerged as the most recent country in Europe to have reported 100,000 fatalities linked to COVID-19, ...

Business

Section
Seeking money for programming, Netflix raises monthly price to $15.49

LOS ANGELES, California: Netflix has raised its monthly subscription price from $13.99 to $15.49 per month in the United States. ...

British energy company scolded by customers after sending warm socks

LONDON, England: The large British energy firm E.ON Next has delivered an apology after sending warm socks to 30,000 customers ...

Delta Airlines reports $408 million quarterly loss due to Covid

ATLANTA, Georgia: With a business slowdown caused by a COVID-19 surge in December, Delta Air Lines lost $408 million in ...

Outpacing industry, TSMC set for huge chip manufacturing expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a supplier of Apple, Qualcomm and other major tech companies, has ...

NYC Mandarin Oriental Hotel bought by Indian billionaire Ambani

NEW YORK CITY, New Your: Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest person, has gained a controlling stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel ...

