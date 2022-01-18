UNITED NATIONS -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for diplomatic talks between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and all parties concerned toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, said his spokesman on Monday.

The DPRK reportedly fired two short-range projectiles into eastern waters on Monday, the fourth launch in less than two weeks. (UN-DPRK)

- - - -

SANAA -- At least six people were killed and eight others injured in multiple airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Monday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes targeted the First Armored Division camp in the central part of Sanaa, it said without providing further details. (Yemen-Saudi-led Coalition)

- - - -

LJUBLJANA -- Five hikers died in the Slovenian Alps over the weekend, the national news agency STA reported on Monday.

All five were well equipped for the winter conditions but slipped and fell from the steep frozen slopes, the agency and Radio Slovenia said. Three of the hikers were Slovenians. (Slovenia-Alps)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the U.S. economy "has never worked fairly for Black Americans" and there is much more work needed to be done to narrow racial wealth gap.

"From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans - or, really, for any American of color," Yellen said in prepared remarks at the National Action Network's Annual King Day Breakfast to honor the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of justice and equality. (U.S.-Racial Wealth Gap)