Tue, 18 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
30
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
West Australia's Onslow sets new high of 50.7 degrees Celsius

ONSLOW, West Australia: The sun appears to be mercilessly beating down on Onslow in West Australia, as the town registered ...

Suspicions on Russia as Ukraine websites suffer cyberattacks

KIEV, Ukraine: Many government websites in Ukraine have suffered cyberattacks, with the intruders posting the text, "Be afraid and wait ...

19 year-old Belgium completing solo flight round-the-world

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Zara Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, is nearing the completion of a solo round-the-world flight. Rutherford, age 19, ...

FedEx asks US to let it install laser defenses to planes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx is seeking permission to arm its cargo planes with defensive systems to thwart attacks by heat-seeking missiles. ...

Australians rejoice in potential death of Djokovic's sporting career

Not since the 1936 Olympics in Berlin has a government tried to prevent an athlete from competing in a sporting ...

French government's Covid policies cause teachers to strike

PARIS, France: French teachers have begun a nationwide strike organized by teachers unions to protest against class disruptions caused by ...

Business

Section
French ski season saved due to change in Covid rules for foreigners

PARIS, France: After Paris changed its travel restrictions, announcing that UK travellers would only need to present a negative Covid-19 ...

UK, India begin talks to expand trade

NEW DELHI, India: The first day of talks between the UK and India on a potential free trade agreement took ...

At auction, $3.3 million paid for single page of Spiderman comic

DALLAS, Texas: The original drawings of a single comic book page from a 1984 issue of Spiderman has sold for ...

Nikkei 225 advances more than two hundred points, Hang Seng slips

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher Monday, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lagged.The U.S. ...

Seeking money for programming, Netflix raises monthly price to $15.49

LOS ANGELES, California: Netflix has raised its monthly subscription price from $13.99 to $15.49 per month in the United States. ...

British energy company scolded by customers after sending warm socks

LONDON, England: The large British energy firm E.ON Next has delivered an apology after sending warm socks to 30,000 customers ...

Movie Review

Some Like It Hot