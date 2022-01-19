Wed, 19 Jan 2022

Norwegian Caribbean cruise remains in St. Martin as cruise canceled

PHILIPSBURG, St. Martin: Norwegian Cruise Line canceled, mid-voyage, a ten-day Caribbean cruise on the Norwegian Gem due to COVID-19, leaving ...

One of world's oldest gorillas put to sleep at Atlanta Zoo

ATLANTA, Georgia: Zoo Atlanta's gorilla, one of the oldest in captivity at 59 years, was euthanized on January 13 due ...

Former Denmark defense minister charged with leaking state secrets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: An official at the highest level of the Denmark government has been charged with leaking state secrets. Claus ...

West Australia's Onslow sets new high of 50.7 degrees Celsius

ONSLOW, West Australia: The sun appears to be mercilessly beating down on Onslow in West Australia, as the town registered ...

Suspicions on Russia as Ukraine websites suffer cyberattacks

KIEV, Ukraine: Many government websites in Ukraine have suffered cyberattacks, with the intruders posting the text, "Be afraid and wait ...

19 year-old Belgium completing solo flight round-the-world

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Zara Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, is nearing the completion of a solo round-the-world flight. Rutherford, age 19, ...

U.S. stocks shatter, Nasdaq loses 387 points

NEW YORK, New York - A major rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a sell-off of financial stocks rocked Wall ...

Wild boar found with swine fever in Italy, could close pork industry

PIEDMONT, Italy: Earlier this month, a case of African swine fever, which can be deadly to pigs but harmless to ...

During lockdown, free flowers handed out to mark Tulip Day

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after a COVID-19 lockdown, thousands of free bunches ...

Mixed movements on Asian stock markets, greenback gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday in light trading. The U.S. dollar continued to correct ...

French ski season saved due to change in Covid rules for foreigners

PARIS, France: After Paris changed its travel restrictions, announcing that UK travellers would only need to present a negative Covid-19 ...

UK, India begin talks to expand trade

NEW DELHI, India: The first day of talks between the UK and India on a potential free trade agreement took ...

