American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that ...

Researchers discover 4,500-year-old highway in Saudi Arabia

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia: Shedding light on the lives of the ancient inhabitants of Arabia, archaeologists from the University of Western ...

Five family adults jailed for sexually abusing, assaulting their kids

DUBLIN, Ireland - A father and mother who sexually molested their children and permitted them to be raped and abused ...

Number of births in China lowest ever

BEIJING, China: On Monday, statistics showed Mainland China's birth rate has dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per ...

5G cellular could be 'catastrophic' in aviation: US airline officials

CHICAGO, Illinois: According to U.S. airline officials, the introduction of a new 5G service could cause U.S. air traffic to ...

As British face inflation, government freezes BBC subscription fee

LONDON, England: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) faces a major financial setback following a recent announcement by the government to ...

Sotheby's asking $4 to $6.8 million for 555.55-carat black diamond

DUBAI, UAE: Auction house Sotheby's Dubai will sell a black 555.55-carat diamond believed to be from outer space, known as ...

At $534 million, Rome's Villa Aurora highest price ever at auction

ROME, Italy: Villa Aurora, a villa for sale in Rome with a starting price of $534 million, was expected to ...

Buyers warm to Asian stocks, major indices advance across the board

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the boil on Thursday with the major indices across the region ...

Nepali importers suffer from delayed shipments from China

LISTIKOT, Nepal Traders importing goods from China complain about the delayed shipments by Chinese authorities. The shipments supposed to reach ...

Tesla looks to Mozambique to replace China for minerals

AUSTIN, TEXAS: In a first-of-its-kind deal aimed at reducing its dependence on China for graphite, Tesla is turning to Mozambique ...

U.S. stocks crumble again, dollar edges down

NEW YORK, New York - In the face of looming interest rate hikes, U.S. stock markets continued to shed weight ...

