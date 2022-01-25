SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two unidentified missiles, believed to be cruise missiles, into the East Sea, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday citing unnamed military sources.

The South Korean military detected two unidentified missiles launched from the DPRK into the eastern waters on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

The launch of cruise missiles is not in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which ban Pyongyang from test-firing any ballistic missiles. (South Korea-DPRK-Missile)

TOKYO -- A member of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) unit that was dispatched to provide aid to disaster-struck Tonga has tested positive for COVID-19, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said Tuesday.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, a member of the Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) tested positive for the virus after spiking a fever on Monday and taking an antigen test.

The ASDF member belongs to a unit currently based in Australia and took the test there, NHK quoted Japan's Defense Ministry as saying. (Japan-SDF Infection-Tonga Assistance)

WELLINGTON -- As schools are preparing for return for the first term of this year, Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday announced 5,000 air cleaners have been ordered for New Zealand schools.

"As we know, along with vaccination, testing, good hygiene and physical distancing, good ventilation is important in minimizing the risk of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19," Hipkins said in a statement.

Schools have done a good job keeping fresh air moving through their classrooms, but opening doors and windows to get fresh airflow won't always be practical, he said. (New Zealand-COVID-19-Schools)

JAKARTA -- Nineteen people were found dead in a nightclub, which caught fire, following a clash between two community groups in Sorong city of Indonesia's West Papua province earlier Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Provincial Police Spokesman Senior Commissioner Adam Erwindi said the clash started at midnight in the Double O Executive Karaoke & Club, killing one person, and then the clash continued before the building caught fire. (Indonesia-Clash)