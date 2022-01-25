Tue, 25 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
39
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Following blunt comments about Ukraine, German navy chief resigns

BERLIN, Germany: Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, head of the German Navy, resigned due to comments he made on Ukraine and ...

Turkish journalist jailed before trial for insulting Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Turkey: A Turkish journalist has been arrested for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer said. Journalist Sedef Kabas ...

French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

LE PECQ, France: A 75-year-old Frenchman has reportedly died during a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The ...

Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Business

Section
Despite losses, American Airlines optimistic about spring travel

DALLAS, Texas: American Airlines has reported losses of $931 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, officials have said ...

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order for 50 aircraft

PARIS, France: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has canceled a multi-billion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle ...

Mixed day for Asian stocks Monday, ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday as investors fretted over this week's meeting of the ...

Toddler plays with phone, $2,000 in furniture delivered to home

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, New Jersey: A toddler in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, 22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar, grabbed his mother's phone, pressed a ...

Crystal Cruises cancels sailings through April

HONG KONG: Crystal Cruises is suspending planned sailings of its two ocean-going ships and one expedition ship through 29th April, ...

Jury awards customer $9 million after accidentally being served bleach

MARION COUNTY, Tennessee: Following a nearly 10-year court battle, after being served commercial-grade bleach instead of water at a Cracker ...

Movie Review

The Docks of New York
Docks of New York