Tue, 25 Jan 2022

World famous Rio Carnival rescheduled for April

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil: Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil and the spread of the Omicron ...

Following blunt comments about Ukraine, German navy chief resigns

BERLIN, Germany: Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, head of the German Navy, resigned due to comments he made on Ukraine and ...

Turkish journalist jailed before trial for insulting Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Turkey: A Turkish journalist has been arrested for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer said. Journalist Sedef Kabas ...

French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

LE PECQ, France: A 75-year-old Frenchman has reportedly died during a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The ...

Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

Toyota says demand causing four-year wait for Japanese Land Cruisers

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota, the world's largest carmaker, has warned Japanese buyers of its new Land Cruiser SUV that they will ...

Despite losses, American Airlines optimistic about spring travel

DALLAS, Texas: American Airlines has reported losses of $931 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, officials have said ...

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order for 50 aircraft

PARIS, France: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has canceled a multi-billion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle ...

Mixed day for Asian stocks Monday, ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday as investors fretted over this week's meeting of the ...

Toddler plays with phone, $2,000 in furniture delivered to home

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, New Jersey: A toddler in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, 22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar, grabbed his mother's phone, pressed a ...

Crystal Cruises cancels sailings through April

HONG KONG: Crystal Cruises is suspending planned sailings of its two ocean-going ships and one expedition ship through 29th April, ...

The Docks of New York
Docks of New York