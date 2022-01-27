Pyongyang [North Korea], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean military.

This is the sixth missile test conducted by Pyongyang this year.

China and Russia have put on hold a US effort at the United Nations to impose sanctions on five North Korea in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, media reports said.

This move came before a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on the issues concerning North Korea. This is the second such meeting in two weeks following Pyongyang's tactical guided missiles lunch this week, Al Jazeera reported.

North Korea has confirmed it launched on Monday two tactical guided missiles that "precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea." This was its fourth missile test in a month.(ANI/Sputnik)