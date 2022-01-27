TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index lost over 3 percent momentarily on Thursday afternoon, marking its lowest intraday level in around 14 months.

The Nikkei index fell 888.58 points, or 3.29 percent, as of 12:45 local time. (Japan-Tokyo Stocks-Nikkei-Topix)

- - - -

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech behemoth, posted its highest revenue last year on solid global demand for semiconductors, the company said on Thursday.

Consolidated revenue gained 18.1 percent over the year to reach a new high of 279.6 trillion won (232.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021. (South Korea-Samsung-Earnings)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippine economy grew by 5.6 percent in 2021 after expanding by 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

"On an annual basis, 2021 GDP (gross domestic product) grew by 5.6 percent from a decline of 9.6 percent in 2020," PSA head Dennis Mapa told a virtual press conference. (Philippines-GDP-Growth)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range projectiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Thursday.

The JCS said in a statement that the South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, which were launched northeastward into the East Sea from areas in the DPRK's east coastal city of Hamhung at about 8:00 a.m. (2300 GMT Wednesday) and 8:05 a.m. local time (2305 GMT Wednesday). (South Korea-DPRK-Projectiles Launch)