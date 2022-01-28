Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BANGKOK, Thailand: In a landmark move, Thailand, on January 25, emerged as the first Asian nation to decriminalize the use ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: In its largest sortie in 2022, China sent 39 warplanes towards Taiwan on January 24, amidst tensions over ...
PARIS, France: Under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, leading tennis player Novak Djokovic could be allowed ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The percentage of students graduating from U.S. high schools in 2021 plummeted in twenty states due to Covid ...
GAINESVILLE, Florida: Shark attacks soared worldwide in 2021.Research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch ...
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Dutch military police have confirmed that a stowaway, a 22-year-old Kenyan man, was found alive in an aircraft's ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had another wild ride Thursday, scaling great heights and then nosediving. "Yesterday's FOMC ...
MENLO PARK, California: Facebook's parent company, Meta, has announced the creation of what it believes is among the fastest artificial ...
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE: Ras al-Khaimah, one of the UAE's seven emirates, has announced the signing of a multibillion-dollar agreement with ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a bloody day on Asian markets on Thursday following gyrations on U.S. markets overnight.A ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has among the highest prices for petrol and diesel in the world.In the past year, fuel prices ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global stocks had a volatile day Wednesday as investors digested possible Fed rate ...