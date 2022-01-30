SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea has launched what may be a ballistic missile, Japan reported Sunday, as Pyongyang continues its unprecedented missile launch frenzy to start the new year.

In an alert to reporters, South Korea's military confirmed an "unknown projectile launch," but offered no further details.

North Korea has conducted seven rounds of launches this month, firing at least 11 missiles toward the sea.

The launches help advance North Korea's increasingly complex missile program, while also increasing pressure on the United States amid an extended pause in nuclear talks.