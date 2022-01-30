SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a short message without mention of any further detail of the launch.

The DPRK has said it conducted six missile tests in January, including a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on Jan. 14, two tactical guided missiles on Jan. 17, a long-range cruise missile on Tuesday and a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday. (DPRK-Projectile launch)

- - - -

MEXICO CITY -- At least 12 people were killed and 11 injured when a passenger van crashed in the Mexican state of Jalisco on Saturday, local authorities reported.

The Jalisco Civil Protection and Fire Department said on Twitter that the vehicle was transporting tourist personnel and overturned at kilometer 35 of the Leon-Aguascalientes highway in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno. (Mexico-Accident)

- - - -

ROME -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella was elected to a second term, Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico announced late Saturday, after the parliament gathered in a joint session and concluded its eighth round of voting.

Mattarella received 759 votes in favor from an assembly of "grand electors," which comprise all members of parliament plus 58 regional representatives. (Italy-President-Election)

- - - -

DAR ES SALAAM -- Tanzania's Zanzibar on Friday received 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China.

The vaccines were handed over to the Representative of the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, Minister for Education and Vocational Training Simai Mohammed Said, by the Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport. (Tanzania-COVID-19 Vaccine-China Donation)

- - - -

BAGHDAD -- Six militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group were killed Saturday, including an IS local leader, in an airstrike in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a security source said.

Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on an IS position in the Udheim area in the northern part of Diyala province, Colonel Ehab Mohammed from the Iraqi army, told Xinhua. (Iraq-Islamic State-Airstrike)