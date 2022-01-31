Mon, 31 Jan 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Lottery worth $421M won with single ticket from California

LOS ANGELES, California: A single ticket holder in California won the U.S. Mega Millions' $421 million jackpot on January 28. ...

Epic fightback from Rafael Nadal earns him 21st Grand Slam

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Social media is full of praise for Rafael Nadal after his epic come-from-behind win against Daniil ...

US warns of end of Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has threatened to stop the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe ...

New Jordan policy sees army kill 27 drug smugglers at Syrian border

AMMAN, Jordan: The Jordanian military said this week that its troops killed 27 suspected smugglers attempting to enter from neighboring ...

World Bank to finance purchase of electricity for Lebanon

AMMAN, Jordan: To assist during its crippling energy crisis, Lebanon has signed agreements to purchase electricity from Jordan transmitted via ...

Africa officials see less resistance to Covid vaccine, more vaccinated

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: John Nkengasong, heading the African Union's public health agency, Africa CDC, notified reporting teams on January 27 ...

Business

Section
Tata Sons buy back Air India, which they sold to government in 1953

NEW DELHI, India: Tata Sons has regained control of the debt-ridden Air India.Air India was taken over by the government ...

US sales of new homes jumps to highest level in 10 months

CHICAGO, Illinois: In December, sales of new single family homes rose to their highest level in 10 months, with the ...

Airbus to charter Beluga XL 'whale plane' to haul cargo worldwide

PARIS, France: Airbus has said it will charter its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes, to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized ...

Samsung says supply chain challenges continue, expects 2022 recovery

SEOUL, South Korea: Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer, said the company predicted a recovery in ...

Fed moving towards March interest rate hike to slow inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Reserve Bank is intensifying its efforts to fight the ongoing surge in inflation in the U.S.This ...

Musk predicts 50% growth in Tesla sales in 2022

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the electric carmaker, which reported a record $5.5 billion in ...

