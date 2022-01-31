Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LOS ANGELES, California: A single ticket holder in California won the U.S. Mega Millions' $421 million jackpot on January 28. ...
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Social media is full of praise for Rafael Nadal after his epic come-from-behind win against Daniil ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has threatened to stop the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe ...
AMMAN, Jordan: The Jordanian military said this week that its troops killed 27 suspected smugglers attempting to enter from neighboring ...
AMMAN, Jordan: To assist during its crippling energy crisis, Lebanon has signed agreements to purchase electricity from Jordan transmitted via ...
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: John Nkengasong, heading the African Union's public health agency, Africa CDC, notified reporting teams on January 27 ...
NEW DELHI, India: Tata Sons has regained control of the debt-ridden Air India.Air India was taken over by the government ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: In December, sales of new single family homes rose to their highest level in 10 months, with the ...
PARIS, France: Airbus has said it will charter its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes, to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized ...
SEOUL, South Korea: Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer, said the company predicted a recovery in ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Reserve Bank is intensifying its efforts to fight the ongoing surge in inflation in the U.S.This ...
PALO ALTO, California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the electric carmaker, which reported a record $5.5 billion in ...