NEW YORK, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The evaluation test-fire of Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile was conducted Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reported.

Under a plan of the Academy of Defence Science, the Second Economy Commission and other institutions concerned, the test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate the missile being produced and deployed and to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon system, according to the report.

"It was conducted by the highest-angle launch system from the northwestern part of the country toward the waters of the East Sea of Korea in consideration of the security of neighboring countries," KCNA reported.

It confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the operation of the Hwasong 12-type weapon system under production, the report said.