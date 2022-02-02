Wed, 02 Feb 2022

Oakland Univ. accidentally tells thousands they earned scholarships

OAKLAND, California: Due to a glitch in its undergraduate student application system, Oakland University told some 5,500 students they had ...

Myanmar Junta plays religious card to lure support

YANGON, Myanmar - Min Aung Hlaing, the chief of Myanmar's military and the mastermind of last year's coup, is planning ...

US nurses charged with earning $1.5M by selling fake vaccine cards

AMITYVILLE, New York: Two nurses on Long Island have been charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and collecting more ...

Five die, 6 swim to safety after boats collide in Bangladesh

CHANDPUR, Bangladesh - On Monday, at least five people were killed in a collision between two cargo boats on the ...

US reports $770 million stolen from public in 2021 thru social media

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Federal Trade Commission published this week called social media a "gold mine for scammers." ...

Lottery worth $421M won with single ticket from California

LOS ANGELES, California: A single ticket holder in California won the U.S. Mega Millions' $421 million jackpot on January 28. ...

U.S. stocks make sizeable gains on first day of February

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks scooted higher to get the month of February off and running Tuesday. Despite ...

Ohio won out over 40 states in attracting Intel chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Ohio offered $2 billion in incentives to lure Intel Corp. to choose the state to build its new ...

Seeking cheaper smartphones, Google investing $1 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Google is seeking to lower the cost of smartphones in India by investing up to $1 billion ...

Mixed day on Asian stock markets Tuesday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday.The Australian All Ordinaries rallied44.54 points or 0.61 percent, to ...

Fitch upgrades Ireland debt rating, notes restrained spending

LONDON, England: As Ireland continues recovering from the ravages of the Covid lockdown, ratings agency Fitch has upgraded the country's ...

US natural gas prices jump 75% in single day rise

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. natural gas future prices surged 72 percent on January 27 amidst forecasts for colder ...

