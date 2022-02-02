Wed, 02 Feb 2022

International

Chinese Ambassador to US: Taiwan could spark 'military conflict'

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a rare interview, Qin Gang, China's Ambassador to the U.S., warned that if Taiwanese authorities "keep going ...

Oakland Univ. accidentally tells thousands they earned scholarships

OAKLAND, California: Due to a glitch in its undergraduate student application system, Oakland University told some 5,500 students they had ...

Myanmar Junta plays religious card to lure support

YANGON, Myanmar - Min Aung Hlaing, the chief of Myanmar's military and the mastermind of last year's coup, is planning ...

US nurses charged with earning $1.5M by selling fake vaccine cards

AMITYVILLE, New York: Two nurses on Long Island have been charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and collecting more ...

Five die, 6 swim to safety after boats collide in Bangladesh

CHANDPUR, Bangladesh - On Monday, at least five people were killed in a collision between two cargo boats on the ...

US reports $770 million stolen from public in 2021 thru social media

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Federal Trade Commission published this week called social media a "gold mine for scammers." ...

Business

$500 million supersonic jet factory planned for N. Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina: Representatives from Boom Supersonic, along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, have announced that the company will ...

U.S. stocks make sizeable gains on first day of February

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks scooted higher to get the month of February off and running Tuesday. Despite ...

Ohio won out over 40 states in attracting Intel chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Ohio offered $2 billion in incentives to lure Intel Corp. to choose the state to build its new ...

Seeking cheaper smartphones, Google investing $1 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Google is seeking to lower the cost of smartphones in India by investing up to $1 billion ...

Mixed day on Asian stock markets Tuesday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday.The Australian All Ordinaries rallied 44.54 points or 0.61 percent, ...

Fitch upgrades Ireland debt rating, notes restrained spending

LONDON, England: As Ireland continues recovering from the ravages of the Covid lockdown, ratings agency Fitch has upgraded the country's ...

Movie Review

Walkabout
Walkabout [DVD]