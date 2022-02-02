Wed, 02 Feb 2022

Fair in Salisbury

International

UK on guard against cyber attacks as Russia threatens Ukraine

LONDON, England: The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued new guidance, urging UK organisations to tighten their defences, to ...

Chinese Ambassador to US: Taiwan could spark 'military conflict'

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a rare interview, Qin Gang, China's Ambassador to the U.S., warned that if Taiwanese authorities "keep going ...

Oakland Univ. accidentally tells thousands they earned scholarships

OAKLAND, California: Due to a glitch in its undergraduate student application system, Oakland University told some 5,500 students they had ...

Myanmar Junta plays religious card to lure support

YANGON, Myanmar - Min Aung Hlaing, the chief of Myanmar's military and the mastermind of last year's coup, is planning ...

US nurses charged with earning $1.5M by selling fake vaccine cards

AMITYVILLE, New York: Two nurses on Long Island have been charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and collecting more ...

Five die, 6 swim to safety after boats collide in Bangladesh

CHANDPUR, Bangladesh - On Monday, at least five people were killed in a collision between two cargo boats on the ...

Business

Report sees wages, inflation rising, confidence in government falls

WASHINGTON D.C.: While wages in the U.S. continued to rise at the end of 2021, so was the rate of ...

Australian and Japanese shares rise sharply, other Asian markets shut

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a quiet day on Asian stock markets on Tuesday with most markets, including those ...

UK court says entrepreneur Michael Lynch owes Hewlett Packard billions

LONDON, England: Technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise has won a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against British entrepreneur Michael Lynch.The company accused Lynch ...

$500 million supersonic jet factory planned for N. Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina: Representatives from Boom Supersonic, along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, have announced that the company will ...

U.S. stocks make sizeable gains on first day of February

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks scooted higher to get the month of February off and running Tuesday. Despite ...

Ohio won out over 40 states in attracting Intel chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Ohio offered $2 billion in incentives to lure Intel Corp. to choose the state to build its new ...

Movie Review

Walkabout
Walkabout [DVD]