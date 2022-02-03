Thu, 03 Feb 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
41
Rain in Statesville

International

Section
UK 80 year-old says he drove without license, insurance for 70 years

BULWELL, England: An 80 year-old man has admitted to police that he drove for over 70 years without holding a ...

UN: 2,000 Houthi child soldiers killed in Yemen in 2020-2021

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Some 1,500 children recruited by Yemen's Houthi rebels died in fighting in 2020, as well ...

At least 3 dead in New York; over 100K lost power during winter storm

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A "historic nor'easter" unleashed its fury on parts of the Northeast, burying the region in ...

UK on guard against cyber attacks as Russia threatens Ukraine

LONDON, England: The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued new guidance, urging UK organisations to tighten their defences, to ...

Chinese Ambassador to US: Taiwan could spark 'military conflict'

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a rare interview, Qin Gang, China's Ambassador to the U.S., warned that if Taiwanese authorities "keep going ...

Oakland Univ. accidentally tells thousands they earned scholarships

OAKLAND, California: Due to a glitch in its undergraduate student application system, Oakland University told some 5,500 students they had ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks mixed, as Chinese and Hong Kong markets remain closed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were lower Thursday although in South Korea there was strong demand in the ...

Kia recall over airbag problems covers 410,000 cars

SEOUL, South Korea: Due to concerns about airbags that may not deploy during a crash, Kia is recalling more than ...

Nasdaq Composite adds 72 points in modest U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - There was a broad-based recovery on Wall Street Wednesday with demand for technology stocks inspiring ...

Businesses protest NYC law requiring salaries be listed on job ads

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Beginning in spring, a New York City law will require companies to reveal salary ranges ...

Report sees wages, inflation rising, confidence in government falls

WASHINGTON D.C.: While wages in the U.S. continued to rise at the end of 2021, so was the rate of ...

Australian and Japanese shares rise sharply, other Asian markets shut

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a quiet day on Asian stock markets on Wednesday with most markets, including those ...

Movie Review

The Meg
Meg