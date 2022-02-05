Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced a full-scale agitation against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for proposing a new Constitution for India while adding that frontal organisations of Congress parties would lodge police complaints against KCR in all state police stations.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy while speaking to ANI stated that KCR's statement on proposing a new constitution is an extension of the idea of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"In the year 2000 BJP has appointed the Venkata Chala committee for rewriting the constitution, so now KCR under BJP influence or Modi influence has made a statement on changing of Constitution," Reddy said.

Revanth added, "Indian Constitution itself is like Bible, Bhagwad Geeta and Quran."While addressing the gathering in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said that KCR gave the statement for changing the Constitution immediately after the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day.

Reddy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM KCR were influenced by the countries where democracy was transformed into a dictatorship by changing the Constitutions. However, Xi Jinping modified the Constitution and declared himself a permanent President, thus establishing a monarchy."He added, likewise, Russian President Vladimir Putin changed the Constitution to retain the presidency until 2036. Similarly, in North Korea, Kim Jong Un conducted fake elections with just one party and one symbol to stay in power forever.

Revanth Reddy said, "Modi and KCR want to replicate the Chinese, Russian and North Korean model to enforce dictatorship by changing the Constitution."The TPCC Chief said Modi and KCR were against the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar as it provides several rights to the citizens of India.

Revanth Reddy added that Modi and KCR could never understand the stature and value of the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar to the people of India.

However, he stated that all Ambedkavadis would protect the Constitution under all circumstances.

On being asked about KCR's remarks that BJP should be rooted out and thrown in the Bay of Bengal, Revanth said," KCR is trying to impress Modi."Revanth Reddy further alleged, "Chief Minister was implementing a larger conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Modi to stay in power for a lifetime."He announced that the frontal organisations of Congress parties like the Youth Congress and SC, ST Departments would lodge a police complaint against KCR in all the police stations of Telangana on Saturday for his comments seeking a new constitution.

Further, he said, "entire Congress cadre, led by women leaders, would wash the statues of Dr B.R. Ambedkar across Telangana State with milk. He said that the Congress MPs from Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatreddy and himself will stage a day-long dharna on the Parliament premises on Monday." (ANI)