S. Korea signs $1.6 billion arms deal to supply Egypt

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has announced that it has signed a $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt.This marks South ...

US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second consecutive year

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from diabetes, the second consecutive year this figure was met, and ...

As countries trade barbs, Mali expels French ambassador

BAMAKO, Mali: Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's "outrageous" comments about the transitional government have angered Mali's military leaders, who ordered ...

US fires interceptors during missile attack on UAE

WASHINGTON D.C.: Officials said the U.S. military launched interceptor missiles during an attack this week by Yemen's Houthi rebels that ...

ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi killed by U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - The United States on Thursday announced the killing of ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a ...

Italian President cancels planned retirement, elected to second term

ROME, Italy: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has cancelled his upcoming retirement and was re-elected to a second seven-year term as ...

Business

Section
ABC announces new 24-hour live streaming channels service

NEW YORK CITY, New York: ABC Owned Television Stations have announced the launch of its new 24-hour live and local ...

U.S. stocks have volatile day, Nasdaq however regains 219 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street had a volatile day again Friday, losing ground early, bouncing back in the ...

Twitter files lawsuit against German online reporting rule

FRANKFURT, Germany: A German court has confirmed that Twitter has taken legal action against a regulation that will come into ...

Police charge Amazon warehouse manager with $273,000 theft

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Former Amazon employee Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud, after selling computer parts from ...

Asian stocks surge despite Wall Street sell-off, Hong Kong leads way

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made solid gains on Friday, despite the bloodbath on Wall Street overnight.China's markets ...

Top Macau casino CEO arrested as China cracks down on money laundering

MACAU, China: Casino resort Macau Legend has announced its CEO, Chan Weng Lin, has resigned after he was arrested by ...

