Sun, 06 Feb 2022

International

Israel will begin use of laser defense in 2022, says prime minister

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has announced that the country's laser defense system will become operational in ...

Russian broadcaster RT sees German operation closed down

BERLIN, Germany: Russian state broadcaster RT must end its German-language operation, a German media regulator has ruled. In its ruling, ...

S. Korea signs $1.6 billion arms deal to supply Egypt

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has announced that it has signed a $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt.This marks South ...

US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second consecutive year

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from diabetes, the second consecutive year this figure was met, and ...

As countries trade barbs, Mali expels French ambassador

BAMAKO, Mali: Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's "outrageous" comments about the transitional government have angered Mali's military leaders, who ordered ...

US fires interceptors during missile attack on UAE

WASHINGTON D.C.: Officials said the U.S. military launched interceptor missiles during an attack this week by Yemen's Houthi rebels that ...

Business

Google parent Alphabet revenues up 32% in Q4

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Google's parent company Alphabet has reported its fourth quarter results, with revenues rising 34 percent ...

ABC announces new 24-hour live streaming channels service

NEW YORK CITY, New York: ABC Owned Television Stations have announced the launch of its new 24-hour live and local ...

U.S. stocks have volatile day, Nasdaq however regains 219 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street had a volatile day again Friday, losing ground early, bouncing back in the ...

Twitter files lawsuit against German online reporting rule

FRANKFURT, Germany: A German court has confirmed that Twitter has taken legal action against a regulation that will come into ...

Police charge Amazon warehouse manager with $273,000 theft

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Former Amazon employee Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud, after selling computer parts from ...

Asian stocks surge despite Wall Street sell-off, Hong Kong leads way

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made solid gains on Friday, despite the bloodbath on Wall Street overnight.China's markets ...

