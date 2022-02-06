Sun, 06 Feb 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
American, Canadian Olympic athletes told to leave phones at home

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Olympic athletes traveling to Beijing for the Winter Olympics have been warned to keep their personal cellphones ...

Israel will begin use of laser defense in 2022, says prime minister

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has announced that the country's laser defense system will become operational in ...

Russian broadcaster RT sees German operation closed down

BERLIN, Germany: Russian state broadcaster RT must end its German-language operation, a German media regulator has ruled. In its ruling, ...

S. Korea signs $1.6 billion arms deal to supply Egypt

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has announced that it has signed a $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt.This marks South ...

US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second consecutive year

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from diabetes, the second consecutive year this figure was met, and ...

As countries trade barbs, Mali expels French ambassador

BAMAKO, Mali: Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's "outrageous" comments about the transitional government have angered Mali's military leaders, who ordered ...

Business

Section
Facebook parent Meta sees stock crash, falling 26%

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of Facebook parent Meta closed down more than 26 percent after the company forecasted ...

Google parent Alphabet revenues up 32% in Q4

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Google's parent company Alphabet has reported its fourth quarter results, with revenues rising 34 percent ...

ABC announces new 24-hour live streaming channels service

NEW YORK CITY, New York: ABC Owned Television Stations have announced the launch of its new 24-hour live and local ...

U.S. stocks have volatile day, Nasdaq however regains 219 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street had a volatile day again Friday, losing ground early, bouncing back in the ...

Twitter files lawsuit against German online reporting rule

FRANKFURT, Germany: A German court has confirmed that Twitter has taken legal action against a regulation that will come into ...

Police charge Amazon warehouse manager with $273,000 theft

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Former Amazon employee Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud, after selling computer parts from ...

Movie Review

Logan