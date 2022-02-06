BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Saturday held talks with the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who leads a delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the ROK, and China is willing to work with the ROK to continuously deepen the two countries' strategic cooperative partnership.

He called on the two sides to strengthen political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and properly handle sensitive issues.

The NPC is ready to work with the ROK National Assembly to carry forward their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and make new contribution to the development of China-ROK relations, Li said.

Li thanked the ROK government and people from all walks of life for their support of China in hosting the Winter Olympics, and pledged to continue supporting the ROK in hosting the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon province.

China is willing to maintain close communication with the ROK, jointly maintain stability and promote talks, and make positive efforts for the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and the realization of lasting peace and stability on the Peninsula, he said.

Park Byeong-seug expressed the hope to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as economy, culture, sports and pandemic containment, and jointly chart the development of bilateral relations in the next 30 years.