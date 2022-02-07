Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a landslide vote, the bipartisan Open App Markets bill targeting the "twin monopolies" of Apple and Google ...
OSLO, Norway: Norway's Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels violates ...
LONDON, England: Royal Air Force (RAF) jets intercepted four Russian military aircraft flying north of Scotland.Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth ...
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Police in Kinshasa said some 26 people died after they were electrocuted by a falling ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Olympic athletes traveling to Beijing for the Winter Olympics have been warned to keep their personal cellphones ...
TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has announced that the country's laser defense system will become operational in ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: NBC has sold out all ad time for Super Bowl LVI across NBC, Telemundo and ...
AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, the company's electric automotive plant, is generating employment in the city of Austin and bringing ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: In the final quarter of 2021, Delta Airlines lost $408 million due to a COVID-19 surge that rocked ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexico's central bank said last week that in 2021 the money Mexican migrants sent home to relatives ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of Facebook parent Meta closed down more than 26 percent after the company forecasted ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Google's parent company Alphabet has reported its fourth quarter results, with revenues rising 34 percent ...