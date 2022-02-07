Mon, 07 Feb 2022

International

Bill to outlaw Apple, Google monopolies moving thru U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a landslide vote, the bipartisan Open App Markets bill targeting the "twin monopolies" of Apple and Google ...

Claiming harm to dogs, Norway bans breeding of bulldogs, spaniels

OSLO, Norway: Norway's Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels violates ...

RAF jets scramble after Russian aircraft spotted in Scotland

LONDON, England: Royal Air Force (RAF) jets intercepted four Russian military aircraft flying north of Scotland.Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth ...

Power cable falls into market in Africa, killing 26

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Police in Kinshasa said some 26 people died after they were electrocuted by a falling ...

American, Canadian Olympic athletes told to leave phones at home

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Olympic athletes traveling to Beijing for the Winter Olympics have been warned to keep their personal cellphones ...

Israel will begin use of laser defense in 2022, says prime minister

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has announced that the country's laser defense system will become operational in ...

Business

NBC reports all Super Bowl 2022 ad slots sold out

NEW YORK CITY, New York: NBC has sold out all ad time for Super Bowl LVI across NBC, Telemundo and ...

Tesla's Texas Gigafactory to require 2,500 homes

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, the company's electric automotive plant, is generating employment in the city of Austin and bringing ...

Delta revenues recovering in 2022 after series of cancellations

ATLANTA, Georgia: In the final quarter of 2021, Delta Airlines lost $408 million due to a COVID-19 surge that rocked ...

Mexico remittances, at $51.6 billion, now largest source of revenues

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexico's central bank said last week that in 2021 the money Mexican migrants sent home to relatives ...

Facebook parent Meta sees stock crash, falling 26%

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of Facebook parent Meta closed down more than 26 percent after the company forecasted ...

Google parent Alphabet revenues up 32% in Q4

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Google's parent company Alphabet has reported its fourth quarter results, with revenues rising 34 percent ...

