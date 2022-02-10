Thu, 10 Feb 2022

News RELEASES

International

US Navy seeks solution after thousands sickened by fuel leak

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii: The U.S. Navy is scrambling to repair its drinking water facilities at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after fuel ...

After 4 days in office, scandal brings down Peru Prime Minister

LIMA, Peru: Peruvian Prime Minister Hctor Valer has announced that he will step down only four days after becoming prime ...

425 Roman skeletons uncovered at British construction site

LONDON, England: Archeologists in southern England have discovered some 40 beheaded skeletons among the remains of 425 bodies found in ...

Argentine police seek source of poisoned cocaine that killed 20

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Some 20 people died and 74 were hospitalized after using adulterated cocaine in Buenos Aires, Argentina, authorities ...

EU to investigate mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic

PARIS, France: After the environmental group Sea Shepherd released video and photos of a massive swarm of dead fish released ...

Eight dead in Austria following avalanches

TYROL, Austria: Eight people have died in avalanches in the Austrian state of Tyrol, police officials announced.More than 50 avalanches ...

Business

Chip shortage means Ford suspends auto production at 8 factories

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories due to the shortage ...

U.S. stocks surge in line with global rally, Dow Jones adds 305 points

NEW YORK, New York - American and indeed global stock markets rallied on Wednesday as fears of an invasion of ...

Threats to leave Europe by Facebook, Instagram due to UE rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a U.S. filing, Meta said it is considering leaving Europe if it can no longer exchange data ...

Pakistan takes steps to address Chinese investors' concerns: Khalid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - China has committed to investing $10-$15 billion in Pakistan for a range of sectors, including the establishment ...

Asian stocks rally, Nikkei 225 gains 295 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks bore back into favor on Asian markets on Wednesday.In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 surged 295.35 ...

When slot machine breaks, Las Vegas finds tourist to give $230,000

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: A tourist hit a $230,000 jackpot on a slot machine in Las Vegas, but due to a ...

