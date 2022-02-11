Fri, 11 Feb 2022

International

Thousands protest US-Slovak defense treaty

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Thousands protested on February 8 in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, against a military defense treaty between their nation ...

Pakistan may bring China, U.S. closer as in 1970: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the United States for its 20-year war in Afghanistan, claiming ...

Protests over Covid restrictions continue in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Protesters from throughout New Zealand, known as the "convoy for freedom", blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament ...

Hawaiian couple told to pay $18,000 electric bill for street lights

WAIANAE, Hawaii: A Hawaiian couple, Desha-Ann and Rashann Kealoha, have received an $18,000 electricity bill after their electric company said ...

China issues support of Argentina's Falklands claim

LONDON, England: As relations between London and Beijing remain strained, the UK has rejected a statement from China affirming its ...

Indian province bans hijabs in schools prompting protests

NEW DELHI, India: India's southern Karnataka state has closed schools following protests, after some schools refused entry to students wearing ...

Record high 2021 trade deficit concerns experts

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit increased to a record high $859.1 billion last year, compared ...

Asian stocks quiet with Japanese markets closed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded lower on Friday, although volume was thin with one of the region's ...

Plans call for US Postal Service to add 5,000 EVs to delivery fleet

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that it plans to submit an initial order for 5,000 ...

Rollout moderately successful of Chinese digital yuan at Olympics

BEIJING, China: For 36 years, Visa Card has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to be an Olympic sponsor, but ...

U.S. stocks hit the skids, Dow Jones industrials drop 526 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shattered on Thursday following the worst monthly inflation rate in four decades.The U.S. ...

Manufacturers seek to stop dealers charging excess fees for new cars

DETROIT, Michigan: The publishers of Edmunds, which has compiled a list of the top ten vehicles with the largest market ...

