Sun, 13 Feb 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
66
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UK law seeks to hold porn sites responsible to verify age of users

LONDON, England: As part of a new internet safety bill, the UK government has announced all pornography websites will be ...

SpaceX internet satellites burned up after struck by solar storm

LOS ANGELES, California: Some 40 of 49 satellites newly launched by SpaceX were disabled following a solar storm triggered by ...

Eileen Gu, 18, and her quest to build a bridge between U.S. and China

Eileen Gu is an 18-year-old from San Francisco who made the decision to ski in the 2022 Beijing Olympics for ...

Former Honduran President Hernandez on US list of corrupt officials

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has placed former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on a classified list of officials suspected ...

Thousands protest US-Slovak defense treaty

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Thousands protested on February 8 in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, against a military defense treaty between their nation ...

Pakistan may bring China, U.S. closer as in 1970: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the United States for its 20-year war in Afghanistan, claiming ...

Business

Section
US consumers warned of higher car insurance costs

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. car insurance premiums are set to rise, according to industry officials.The Wall Street Journal reports that insurance ...

Disney parks surpass earnings expectations

ORLANDO, Florida: Walt Disney has reported that its fiscal first quarter earnings surpassed analyst predictions for earnings per share and ...

U.S. stock markets in freefall, Dow Jones sheds 504 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had another disastrous day on Friday as sellers well and truly took charge ...

Gas price in Florida averages $3.47 per gallon, says AAA

HEATHROW, Florida: According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline prices in Florida climbed to their highest level in the last ...

Record high 2021 trade deficit concerns experts

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit increased to a record high $859.1 billion last year, compared ...

Asian stocks quiet with Japanese markets closed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded lower on Friday, although volume was thin with one of the region's ...

Movie Review

Play Misty for Me