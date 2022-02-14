Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
GENEVA, Switzerland: Swiss researchers using a nerve-stimulating device controlled by a touchscreen tablet enabled three paraplegic patients to stand and ...
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan has scheduled snap presidential elections after the country's strongman president announced that he will step down, though ...
Everywhere around us, there is evidence of climate change, from the increase in winter storms such as New England's late ...
PARIS, France: French President Emmanuel Macron has said France will build as many as 14 nuclear power plants, claiming this ...
On February 8, 2022, UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) Afghanistan sent out a bleak set of tweets. One of ...
WINDSOR, Canada: The busiest land crossing from the U.S. to Canada remains closed after Canadian truckers blocked roads to protest ...
NEW DELHI, India: India's Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to produce blue hydrogen at a "competitive ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Monday. The only beacon of light was the Australian market, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst ongoing shortages and supply chain disruptions, U.S. inflation accelerated in January, with prices across a wide range ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Beginning in 2022, the U.S. government will begin allocating $5 billion to states, over five years, to build ...
LONDON, England: European scientists have announced that they have made a major breakthrough in their efforts to develop practical nuclear ...
DETROIT, Michigan: The average price of a new car in the U.S. has hit a record high, with major automakers ...