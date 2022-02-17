Thu, 17 Feb 2022

Fifth COVID wave has filled Hong Kong hospitals: city official

HONG KONG: As daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, causing shortages of hospital beds, ...

NATO sees no signs yet of Russian de-escalation

BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO remains concerned about the Russian military build-up encircling Ukraine, and threats of an imminent invasion despite ...

Ukraine takes steps to keep air traffic flowing despite threats of war

KIEV, Ukraine: As some airlines reviewed their services to Ukraine after the U.S. warned that Russia could invade at any ...

Five UN employees missing in southern Yemen, believed kidnapped

ADEN, South Yemen: The United Nations has reported that five staff members were kidnapped in southern Yemen while returning to ...

Former prisoner sworn in as member of New York State Assembly

ALBANY, New York: Eddie Gibbs is believed to be the first person elected to the New York State Legislature who ...

Swedish government refutes claims of kidnappings of Muslim children

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden has denied claims that the country's social service agencies kidnap Muslim children. This follows kidnapping stories being ...

PIA plans two weekly flights from Pakistan to Australia

KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) intends to operate two weekly flights to Australia, cutting travel time by around ...

54 Chinese mobile apps banned in India

NEW DELHI, India: India has banned 54 Chinese mobile apps from being sold in the country, citing security concerns.Some of ...

Wall Street finishes little changed Wednesday, U.S. dollar sinks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, amidst confusion over whether Russia would invade Ukraine.Commodity prices ...

US begins $6 billion aid program to support nuclear power plants

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has said that it is seeking feedback from utilities, communities and advocates ...

As Russia threatens war, world oil prices jump to highest in 7 years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could ease tensions between the two ...

Japanese stock market powers rally across Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia roared on Wednesday, following overnight surges on U.S., European, and UK markets.In Japan, ...

