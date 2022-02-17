Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
HONG KONG: As daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, causing shortages of hospital beds, ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO remains concerned about the Russian military build-up encircling Ukraine, and threats of an imminent invasion despite ...
KIEV, Ukraine: As some airlines reviewed their services to Ukraine after the U.S. warned that Russia could invade at any ...
ADEN, South Yemen: The United Nations has reported that five staff members were kidnapped in southern Yemen while returning to ...
ALBANY, New York: Eddie Gibbs is believed to be the first person elected to the New York State Legislature who ...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden has denied claims that the country's social service agencies kidnap Muslim children. This follows kidnapping stories being ...
KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) intends to operate two weekly flights to Australia, cutting travel time by around ...
NEW DELHI, India: India has banned 54 Chinese mobile apps from being sold in the country, citing security concerns.Some of ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, amidst confusion over whether Russia would invade Ukraine.Commodity prices ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has said that it is seeking feedback from utilities, communities and advocates ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: As Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could ease tensions between the two ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia roared on Wednesday, following overnight surges on U.S., European, and UK markets.In Japan, ...