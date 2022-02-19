Sat, 19 Feb 2022

International

Snake on board plane forces Malaysian flight to reroute

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: An AirAsia flight in Malaysia recently made an emergency landing after a snake was discovered aboard the ...

Ten dead, search continues after Spanish boat sinks off Canada

BARCELONA, Spain: Three more bodies were recovered after a Spanish fishing ship sunk in rough seas off Newfoundland, bringing the ...

1 dead, 8 sickened after poisoning at German bar

WEIDEN, Germany: German police said one man died and eight others were hospitalized in serious condition after consuming spiked drinks ...

First Covid case reported on Cook Islands, person in isolation

AVARUA DISTRICT, Cook Islands: Cook Islands has detected its first case of COVID-19, with Prime Minister Mark Brown stating that ...

War hysteria grips world, much of it propaganda

Marshall McLuhan's prophecy that "the successor to politics will be propaganda" has happened. Raw propaganda is now the rule in ...

Former US naval engineer pleads guilty to submarine espionage

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jonathan Toebbe, the former U.S. Navy engineer charged with attempting to ...

Business

Wall Street takes a tumble, Dow Jones drops 233 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were uneasy on Friday as geopolitical tensions intermittently flared and cooled.With U.S. ...

LED headlights to be installed in US autos

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is set to approve new high-tech headlights which automatically focus on dark ...

Musk donated $5.7 billion to charities in December

PALO ALTO, California: According to a regulatory filing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated some 5 million shares of company stock, ...

Stocks in Asia close out week with mild losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were almost universally lower as they closed out the week on Friday.Losses however ...

Virgin Galactic starts selling $450,000 ticket to space

SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico: Virgin Galactic has opened ticket sales for a ride into outer space to the general public, ...

Intel expands chip production, buying $5.4 billion foundry

SANTA CLARA, California: Intel is investing $5.4 billion to acquire Tower Semiconductor, in a deal that would place Intel in ...

