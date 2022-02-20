Sun, 20 Feb 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

US bans avocado imports from Mexico

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has suspended avocado imports from Michoacn, the only state in Mexico cleared to export to the ...

Sydney swimmer killed by shark in first fatal attack since 1963

SYDNEY, Australia: A shark killed a swimmer off a Sydney beach in the city's first fatal attack since 1963.A witness ...

Snake on board plane forces Malaysian flight to reroute

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: An AirAsia flight in Malaysia recently made an emergency landing after a snake was discovered aboard the ...

Ten dead, search continues after Spanish boat sinks off Canada

BARCELONA, Spain: Three more bodies were recovered after a Spanish fishing ship sunk in rough seas off Newfoundland, bringing the ...

1 dead, 8 sickened after poisoning at German bar

WEIDEN, Germany: German police said one man died and eight others were hospitalized in serious condition after consuming spiked drinks ...

First Covid case reported on Cook Islands, person in isolation

AVARUA DISTRICT, Cook Islands: Cook Islands has detected its first case of COVID-19, with Prime Minister Mark Brown stating that ...

Business

Alaska Airlines announces subscription-based Flight Pass

SEATTLE, Washington: Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has announced a new Flight Pass subscription program, which kicked off on 16th February.For a ...

Retail sales up 3.8% in January, despite inflation fears

WASHINGTON D.C.: Americans increased their spending at retail stores last month, fueled by pay increases, greater employment and higher savings, ...

Wall Street takes a tumble, Dow Jones drops 233 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were uneasy on Friday as geopolitical tensions intermittently flared and cooled.With U.S. ...

LED headlights to be installed in US autos

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is set to approve new high-tech headlights which automatically focus on dark ...

Musk donated $5.7 billion to charities in December

PALO ALTO, California: According to a regulatory filing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated some 5 million shares of company stock, ...

Stocks in Asia close out week with mild losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were almost universally lower as they closed out the week on Friday.Losses however ...

Movie Review

Visions of Eight