Thu, 24 Feb 2022

News RELEASES

International

Israel Covid rules relaxed, unvaccinated tourists to be welcomed

JERUSALEM - Israel is set to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country starting in March.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said ...

Family struck by truck in Bangladesh: 6 brothers die: driver flees

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh - Another man injured in a recent roadside hit in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila succumbed to his injuries ...

Italian health ministry to urge 4th Covid vaccine for some citizens

ROME, Italy: Italy's health ministry announced that it will recommend that people with severely compromised immune systems should receive a ...

Portland recorded 127 shootings in January

PORTLAND, Oregon: Portland Police responded to six shootings within a nine-hour span on Friday of last week. The incidents included ...

EU seeks economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union Executive Commission, has said if Russia attacks Ukraine, Moscow ...

Website provides view of UK planes battling winds to land at Heathrow

LONDON, England: More than 200,000 people in the UK watched planes, live on Big Jet TV, battle to land at ...

Business

For 8th year, Dubai airport busiest for global travel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International Airport remained the busiest in the world in 2021 with 29 million passengers passing ...

Asian stock markets trend higher, the main exception, Japan

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Wednesday, although the Japanese market lagged with the coveted Nikkei 225 ...

Indexes show UK manufacturers to raise prices, reports survey

LONDON, England: According to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), more British manufacturers are planning to increase ...

U.S., UAE join forces to protect farming from climate change

WASHINGTON D.C.: An American official reports that the U.S. and the UAE are seeking an additional $4 billion in global ...

U.S. stocks dive as Russia is hit with sanctions, Dow drops 483 points

NEW YORK, New York - Oil prices spikes and stocks dived Tuesday as the Russian-Ukraine crisis escalated, with the U.S. ...

California drivers seeing higher prices at gas pumps

LOS ANGELES, California: In Southern California, gas prices are continuing to rise, and drivers see no end to the price ...

