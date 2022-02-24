Thu, 24 Feb 2022

International

US warns Americans to be on alert in Moscow, St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, Russia - The U.S. Embassy in Russia has issued a security warning regarding possible threats to Americans in Moscow ...

Israel Covid rules relaxed, unvaccinated tourists to be welcomed

JERUSALEM - Israel is set to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country starting in March.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said ...

Family struck by truck in Bangladesh: 6 brothers die: driver flees

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh - Another man injured in a recent roadside hit in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila succumbed to his injuries ...

Italian health ministry to urge 4th Covid vaccine for some citizens

ROME, Italy: Italy's health ministry announced that it will recommend that people with severely compromised immune systems should receive a ...

Portland recorded 127 shootings in January

PORTLAND, Oregon: Portland Police responded to six shootings within a nine-hour span on Friday of last week. The incidents included ...

EU seeks economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union Executive Commission, has said if Russia attacks Ukraine, Moscow ...

Business

Ukraine remains center-stage on Wall Street, stocks continue to fall

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell again on Wednesday in the United States, while the U.S. dollar and other ...

Airbus to build experimental hydrogen powered passenger jet

PARIS, France: Airbus said it would build a demonstrator to test propulsion technology for future hydrogen powered airplanes, in co-operation ...

For 8th year, Dubai airport busiest for global travel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International Airport remained the busiest in the world in 2021 with 29 million passengers passing ...

Asian stock markets trend higher, the main exception, Japan

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Wednesday, although the Japanese market lagged with the coveted Nikkei 225 ...

Indexes show UK manufacturers to raise prices, reports survey

LONDON, England: According to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), more British manufacturers are planning to increase ...

U.S., UAE join forces to protect farming from climate change

WASHINGTON D.C.: An American official reports that the U.S. and the UAE are seeking an additional $4 billion in global ...

