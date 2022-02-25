Fri, 25 Feb 2022

International

Section
U.S. could sanction Putin personally, Biden says

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation, said on Thursday (local time) that sanctioning ...

Russia launches military strikes on Ukraine, warns West to stay away

As the U.N. Security Council held a late-night emergency session in a bid to avert war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...

Uganda parliament weighs bill to punish those refusing Covid vaccine

ENTEBBE, Uganda: The Ugandan parliament is debtaing a bill in which people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would ...

Florida House passes 15-week abortion ban, sends bill to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida's House of Representatives has passed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, as part ...

US warns Americans to be on alert in Moscow, St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, Russia - The U.S. Embassy in Russia has issued a security warning regarding possible threats to Americans in Moscow ...

Israel Covid rules relaxed, unvaccinated tourists to be welcomed

JERUSALEM - Israel is set to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country starting in March.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said ...

Business

Section
New GFC looms as global financial markets go into tailspin

NEW YORK, New York - Global financial markets were shattered on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin began the day ...

Officials say high housing prices, interest rates not expected to fall

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Over the past two years U.S. mortgage rates surged to their highest levels, while homebuyers ...

Virgin Galactic announces smaller that expected quarterly loss

MOJAVE, California: Virgin Galactic Holdings has announced a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, adding that its cash position had improved, causing shares ...

Stocks in Asia in sharp slide as Putin continues to flex muscles

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a signal to the West has scoffed at recently imposed sanctions ...

Experts looking for inflation in Mexico to continue to rise

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A Reuters poll of 12 analysts showed annual inflation in Mexico has likely accelerated in the first ...

Home Depot saw falling gross profit margins decline in fourth quarter

ATLANTA, Georgia: Due to a rise in transportation and labor costs that offset the benefits of steady demand for big-ticket ...

Movie Review

