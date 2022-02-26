Sat, 26 Feb 2022

News

International

Chinese President Xi Jinping defends Ukraine in call to Putin

Beijing [China], February 25 (ANI): Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine at a high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...

Biden imposes biting sanctions targeted at Russian economy

President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions that 'will impose severe costs on the Russian economy' following its invasion of Ukraine.'Putin ...

U.S. could sanction Putin personally, Biden says

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation, said on Thursday (local time) that sanctioning ...

Russia launches military strikes on Ukraine, warns West to stay away

As the U.N. Security Council held a late-night emergency session in a bid to avert war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...

Uganda parliament weighs bill to punish those refusing Covid vaccine

ENTEBBE, Uganda: The Ugandan parliament is debtaing a bill in which people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would ...

Florida House passes 15-week abortion ban, sends bill to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida's House of Representatives has passed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, as part ...

Business

Losses to US consumers due to fraud reached $5.8 billion in 2021

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a new report, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that U.S. consumers lost a record $5.8 billion ...

Exxon workforce falls by 9,000 due to cost cuts in 2021

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil Corporation has said that its global workforce fell by 9,000 people in 2021 due to a ...

Asian stocks rebound, Nikkei 225 surges 506 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia recovered after a wild 24-hour sell-off that gripped stock markets across the world, ...

Russia postpones Cuba debt payments

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, has postponed debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until ...

BGMEA delegation request EU for continuous support

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue providing ...

New GFC looms as global financial markets go into tailspin

NEW YORK, New York - Global financial markets were shattered on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin began the day ...

