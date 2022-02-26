Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Beijing [China], February 25 (ANI): Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine at a high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions that 'will impose severe costs on the Russian economy' following its invasion of Ukraine.'Putin ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation, said on Thursday (local time) that sanctioning ...
As the U.N. Security Council held a late-night emergency session in a bid to avert war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
ENTEBBE, Uganda: The Ugandan parliament is debtaing a bill in which people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would ...
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida's House of Representatives has passed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, as part ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a new report, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that U.S. consumers lost a record $5.8 billion ...
IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil Corporation has said that its global workforce fell by 9,000 people in 2021 due to a ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia recovered after a wild 24-hour sell-off that gripped stock markets across the world, ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, has postponed debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue providing ...
NEW YORK, New York - Global financial markets were shattered on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin began the day ...