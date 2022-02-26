Sat, 26 Feb 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Buildings lit in show of solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin, Paris

BERLIN, Germany: This week, Berlin lit up its most famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, in blue and yellow, the national ...

Prince Harry sues UK newspaper publisher, claims to be libeled

LONDON, England: After an article published in The Mail on February 20 alleging Prince Harry tried to keep details of ...

Chinese President Xi Jinping defends Ukraine in call to Putin

Beijing [China], February 25 (ANI): Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine at a high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...

Biden imposes biting sanctions targeted at Russian economy

President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions that 'will impose severe costs on the Russian economy' following its invasion of Ukraine.'Putin ...

U.S. could sanction Putin personally, Biden says

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation, said on Thursday (local time) that sanctioning ...

Russia launches military strikes on Ukraine, warns West to stay away

As the U.N. Security Council held a late-night emergency session in a bid to avert war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ...

Business

Section
Wall Street and world markets surge, Dow Jones adds more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, as American investors weighed in on a global clamor for ...

Losses to US consumers due to fraud reached $5.8 billion in 2021

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a new report, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that U.S. consumers lost a record $5.8 billion ...

Exxon workforce falls by 9,000 due to cost cuts in 2021

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil Corporation has said that its global workforce fell by 9,000 people in 2021 due to a ...

Asian stocks rebound, Nikkei 225 surges 506 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia recovered after a wild 24-hour sell-off that gripped stock markets across the world, ...

Russia postpones Cuba debt payments

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, has postponed debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until ...

BGMEA delegation request EU for continuous support

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue providing ...

Movie Review

Tigerland
Tigerland [DVD]