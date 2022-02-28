Mon, 28 Feb 2022

All Russian defense apparatus, including nuclear, readied for combat

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on "special combat readiness" alert on Sunday ...

High School students, including 5 girls, tortured by Myanmar junta

MAGWAY, Myanmar - Last week more than 20 teenagers from Magway Region's Chauk Township were arrested in connection with a ...

Following attack on Ukraine, Russia's Aeroflot banned from UK, Ireland

Prague and WarsawLONDON, England: After President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, Russian airline Aeroflot was banned from flying ...

Russia broadens attack on Ukraine from all directions , Kyiv targeted

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where a curfew ...

NYC Marathon promises huge turnout following end of Covid restrictions

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Organizers of the New York City Marathon have announced that the race will return to ...

Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sanctioned personally

The United States announced Friday that it would freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister ...

Elon Musk investigated by SEC due to selling Tesla shares

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether recent stock sales by Elon Musk, Tesla Chief ...

Target announces it has ended use of face masks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: In an update posted to its website on 21st February, mega-retail company Target announced that it was ending ...

New York, New Jersey offshore wind auction sets new record

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The largest-ever U.S. sale of offshore wind development rights, located in areas off the coasts ...

US jobless claims fall to 232,000 for week ending 19th February

WASHINGTON D.C.: After another drop in jobless aid applications last week, the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to ...

As UK home prices rise, UK banks raise rates to 0.50 percent

LONDON, England: Despite the Bank of England increasing interest rates, a Reuters poll found the outlook for Britain's housing market ...

High inflation will need 'at least' four rate hikes, says Fed member

SAN FRANCISCO, California: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly has said that in order to curb inflation, the ...

Winter Light (Nattvardsgsterna)