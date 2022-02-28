SEOUL, 27th February, 2022 (WAM) -- North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Sunday, military officials in South Korea said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast from a location near Sunan this morning

"Sunday's test came amid concerns the North could fire a long-range rocket under the disguise of a satellite launch or conduct other provocative acts following its veiled threat last month to suspend its voluntary moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests," said Yonhap news agency.