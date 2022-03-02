Wed, 02 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Britain takes steps to confiscate houses owned by Russian billionaires

LONDON, England: As ministers fast-tracked plans to publicly reveal overseas owners of British land and property, housing secretary Michael Gove ...

Canadian, U.S. bars, stores stop selling Russian vodka to protest war

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to reports in the U.S. and Canada, liquor stores have begun dumping their stocks ...

Ukraine stands alone in fight against Russia, despite global acclaim

The defenders of Ukraine are bravely resisting Russian aggression, shaming the rest of the world and the UN Security Council ...

New York to lift statewide mask mandate for schools this week

ALBANY, New York: The required wearing of face masks will end for New York school children this week.New York Governor ...

Time for U.S., German and French compromise to end war in Ukraine

War is a tragedy, a crime, and a defeat. Citizens of the world should condemn the decision of Russian President ...

International court asked to adjudicate on Russian invasion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Ukraine on Sunday (local time) filed an application instituting proceedings against the Russian Federation before the ...

Business

Section
US housing market falls sharply as inventory of homes decreases

CHICAGO, Illinois: The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has released January's "Pending Home Sales" report, which measures signed purchase contracts ...

New Zealand stock markets lead Asian stocks higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were stronger across the board in Asia on Tuesday, shrugging off geopolitical concerns. "A lot ...

Bank of Ireland's 1.37 billion euros profit ensures dividend payout

DUBLIN, Ireland: Bank of Ireland has posted a full-year pretax profit of 1.37 billion euros, its largest annual profit in ...

After testing, Vidprevtyn Covid vaccine expected to be sold in USA, EU

PARIS, France: A spokesperson for Sanofi announced positive results from late-stage clinical trials of a new vaccine it developed with ...

U.S. stocks end mixed as Ukraine worries weigh, Dow slips 166 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile Monday as the world continued to come to grips with the ...

US begins probe of 1.7 million Hondas over automatic braking problem

DETROIT, Michigan: Following complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the ...

Movie Review

Red Notice