Wed, 02 Mar 2022

International

Russia targeting cars, buses, ambulances, says U.S. secretary of state

GENEVA, Switzerland - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine.He informed the United ...

Nearly 4,000 autos lost in car ship fire, loss set at $150 million

FRANKFURT, Germany: Salvage teams have started assessing the damage caused by fire aboard the ship, Felicity Ace, which was scheduled ...

Britain takes steps to confiscate houses owned by Russian billionaires

LONDON, England: As ministers fast-tracked plans to publicly reveal overseas owners of British land and property, housing secretary Michael Gove ...

Canadian, U.S. bars, stores stop selling Russian vodka to protest war

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to reports in the U.S. and Canada, liquor stores have begun dumping their stocks ...

Ukraine stands alone in fight against Russia, despite global acclaim

The defenders of Ukraine are bravely resisting Russian aggression, shaming the rest of the world and the UN Security Council ...

New York to lift statewide mask mandate for schools this week

ALBANY, New York: The required wearing of face masks will end for New York school children this week.New York Governor ...

Business

Euro sinks as European and U.S. share markets crumble

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in Europe plummeted Tuesday. Wall Street also reeled, while the U.S. dollar jumped sharply ...

After pressure from UK, BP departs from Russia's Rosneft oil

LONDON, England: Despite potentially taking a financial loss of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate ...

US housing market falls sharply as inventory of homes decreases

CHICAGO, Illinois: The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has released January's "Pending Home Sales" report, which measures signed purchase contracts ...

New Zealand stock markets lead Asian stocks higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were stronger across the board in Asia on Tuesday, shrugging off geopolitical concerns."A lot of ...

Bank of Ireland's 1.37 billion euros profit ensures dividend payout

DUBLIN, Ireland: Bank of Ireland has posted a full-year pretax profit of 1.37 billion euros, its largest annual profit in ...

After testing, Vidprevtyn Covid vaccine expected to be sold in USA, EU

PARIS, France: A spokesperson for Sanofi announced positive results from late-stage clinical trials of a new vaccine it developed with ...

