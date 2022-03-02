Wed, 02 Mar 2022

International

Elon Musk activates Starlink internet satellites over Ukraine

HAWTHORNE, California: After Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Elon Musk to help the embattled country with internet connections, ...

US arrests smuggler, seizes meth worth some $3M packed as onions

SAN DIEGO, California: A methamphetamine smuggler attempted to cross the Mexico-U.S. border with a large amount of drugs disguised as ...

U.S. NATO planned Russia-Ukraine conflict: Myanmar junta

YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's military junta reiterated its support for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, blaming the invasion of ...

Russia targeting cars, buses, ambulances, says U.S. secretary of state

GENEVA, Switzerland - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine.He informed the United ...

Nearly 4,000 autos lost in car ship fire, loss set at $150 million

FRANKFURT, Germany: Salvage teams have started assessing the damage caused by fire aboard the ship, Felicity Ace, which was scheduled ...

Britain takes steps to confiscate houses owned by Russian billionaires

LONDON, England: As ministers fast-tracked plans to publicly reveal overseas owners of British land and property, housing secretary Michael Gove ...

Business

US indicts BitConnect founder, claims ponzi scheme defrauded thousands

SAN DIEGO, California: A federal grand jury in San Diego has indicted Indian national Satish Kumbhani, the founder of the ...

Stocks in Asia generally fall, Seoul and Sydney however drift higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia and South Korea edged up on Wednesday, however in most areas of Asia ...

Philadelphia-area consumers protest 37% rise in energy bills

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Peco Energy customer Byron Goldstein closely monitors the energy usage at his Glenside home, so he was shocked ...

New York man wins $10M lottery for second time

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York man struck lucky the second time in three years after winning $10 ...

Euro sinks as European and U.S. share markets crumble

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in Europe plummeted Tuesday. Wall Street also reeled, while the U.S. dollar jumped sharply ...

After pressure from UK, BP departs from Russia's Rosneft oil

LONDON, England: Despite potentially taking a financial loss of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate ...

