Fri, 04 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
76
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Ukraine crisis could result in revival of NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron famously said in 2019 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was in a state of ...

In message to China, US delegation brings message of support to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A delegation of former senior U.S. defense and security officials have arrived in Taipei.However, the visit was denounced ...

New year increases violence in Pakistan's Quetta

QUETTA, Pakistan - Three people were killed, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and 24 others were injured in ...

Recent wars condemned, none more so than the war in Ukraine

Surprise and horror have defined the reaction to the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. That's likely because although the intervention ...

Ingenuity helicopter flies 20th flight on Mars, sets record

HOUSTON, Texas: NASA's Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, weighing 4-pounds, landed in Mars' Jezero Crater along with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover ...

73 percent of UN General Assembly support vote against Russia

NEW YORK, New York - While 141 countries have voted to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 5 countries have ...

Business

Section
Technology stocks hit on Wall Street, UK and European shares sink

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued to plummet in Europe and the UK Thursday, but the selling was less ...

Target to raise starting pay for workers to $24 per hour

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Minneapolis-based retailer Target announced that it is raising its starting wage for workers to $24 per hour for ...

Upcoming S.Korea election focused on cost of housing

SEOUL, South Korea: Since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017, housing prices in Seoul and its suburbs have become ...

Stocks in Asia move higher as oil price hits $117 a barrel

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were in demand across Asia on Thursday, mirroring overnight gains in the United States and ...

China concerned as India bans Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase apps

NEW DELHI, India: After India, citing security concerns, blocked access to 54 apps, Beijing said it is "seriously concerned" about ...

After cyberattack, Toyota Japan halts production nationwide

TOKYO, Japan: After major supplier Kojima Industries was hit by a cyberattack, Toyota halted operations at all of its plants ...

Movie Review

Spenser Confidential