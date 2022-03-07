Mon, 07 Mar 2022

Bangladeshi seafarers move to safety from Ukraine to Romania

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The 28 Bangladeshi seafarers stranded on a damaged ship in Ukraine have been evacuated along with the ...

Ten years after Fukushima disaster, wildlife returns

FUKUSHIMA, Japan: Despite radiological contamination, abundant wildlife has been reported in the Fukushima Evacuation Zone, nearly a decade after Japan's ...

30 junta soldiers killed as resistance forces attack military convoy

CHIN STATE, Myanmar - According to a coalition of resistance groups, several ambushes against a supply convoy traveling between Magway ...

Automakers close manufacturing plants in Russia, suspend sales of cars

MOSCOW, Russia: As the economic fallout from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine intensified, ten major car and motorcycle manufacturers announced the ...

Citing her support of Putin, Metropolitan Opera fires soprano Netrebko

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House, ...

Russia and Ukraine cease fire for 7 hours for humanitarian corridors

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 5 (ANI): A seven-hour ceasefire has begun in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine to ...

Remote working to end in April for US Google employees

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Google said it will end the Covid work-from-home option in the Bay Area and several other U.S. ...

After gas price double, experts voice concern for European economy

LONDON, England: Natural gas prices have doubled throughout Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine, with officials voicing ...

Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches due to overheating batteries

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Fitbit, the fitness tracker company, is recalling some 1.7 million smartwatches, the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch, ...

Payrolls rose above expectations in February, reaching 475,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: US private-sector employers brought back more jobs than expected in February as virus-related disruptions receded following the spread ...

As it exits Russia, Exxon orders U.S. employees out

IRVING, Texas: As a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Exxon Mobil has announced that it would exit Russian oil ...

Wall St. relieved as Nordstrom expects higher profits, revenues

SEATTLE, Washington: Nordstrom Inc. has announced that its full-year revenues and profits would be above earlier estimates, highlighting the strong ...

