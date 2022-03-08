Tue, 08 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Seven dead when tornado strikes Iowa, homes destroyed in storm

DES MOINES, Iowa: Seven people died on March 5 after a tornado struck central Iowa.Officials said the storm also damaged ...

Japanese contact Ukraine embassy seeking to join fight against Russia

TOKYO, Japan: Seventy Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign ...

1,400 acres consumed by Florida wildfire, 600 homes evacuated

BAY COUNTY, Florida: A wildfire in northwestern Florida has caused the evacuation of 600 homes. As of March 5, fires ...

Wheat, corn prices jump on world markets due to Ukraine war

CHICAGO, Illinois: It is not only oil and gas prices reaching new heights because of the war in Ukraine, as ...

Bangladeshi seafarers move to safety from Ukraine to Romania

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The 28 Bangladeshi seafarers stranded on a damaged ship in Ukraine have been evacuated along with the ...

Ten years after Fukushima disaster, wildlife returns

FUKUSHIMA, Japan: Despite radiological contamination, abundant wildlife has been reported in the Fukushima Evacuation Zone, nearly a decade after Japan's ...

Business

Section
US recalls GM SUVs due to lights ruled too bright

WASHINGTON D.C.: General Motors has lost an attempt to prevent the recall of 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. due ...

Amazon says it will close its 68 US bookstores

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has announced that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying ...

Nikkei 225 drops 769 points as Asian stocks spiral lower on oil spike

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Oil prices surged on international markets on Monday, sending stocks into a selling frenzy.In the Asian ...

Remote working to end in April for US Google employees

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Google said it will end the Covid work-from-home option in the Bay Area and several other U.S. ...

After gas price double, experts voice concern for European economy

LONDON, England: Natural gas prices have doubled throughout Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine, with officials voicing ...

Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches due to overheating batteries

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Fitbit, the fitness tracker company, is recalling some 1.7 million smartwatches, the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch, ...

Movie Review

It's a Wonderful Life (4K Steelbook)