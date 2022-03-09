Wed, 09 Mar 2022

International

Largest cruise ship in the world departs with 6,900 passengers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: The "Wonder of the Seas," weighing 236,857 tons, is a city on water with her own Central ...

China ratchets up tension, declaring part of South China Sea closed

HANOI, Vietnam: For over one week, China will conduct military drills in the South China Sea in an area between ...

Energy cost hikes add to record high food prices, says UN

WASHINGTON D.C.: Led by February's surging costs of dairy and vegetable oils, world food prices have reached record highs.On March ...

Ukraine can defeat Russia, says ex U.S. official H.R. McMaster

In an interview with FRANCE 24 on Monday, former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster said that Ukraine can win ...

Seven dead when tornado strikes Iowa, homes destroyed in storm

DES MOINES, Iowa: Seven people died on March 5 after a tornado struck central Iowa.Officials said the storm also damaged ...

Japanese contact Ukraine embassy seeking to join fight against Russia

TOKYO, Japan: Seventy Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign ...

Business

U.S. stocks retreat on Russian oil ban

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks took another beating on Tuesday, but exhaustion saw losses contained. The trigger for ...

To help tourism industries, Indonesia, Malaysia to reduce Covid rules

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian officials are expected to announce that beginning the country will put in place a quarantine waiver for ...

Tesla gets OK to build major auto plant in Brandenburg, Germany

BERLIN, Germany: The German government has approved plans for Tesla to begin assembling autos at its new factory near Berlin, ...

Stocks in Asia fall across the board, demand for greenback grows

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply Tuesday, following on from falls in the United States and Europe.In ...

Fuel stations in Nepal on strike demanding higher commission

KATHMANDU, Nepal - From Friday morning, fuel stations across Nepal have refused to purchase fuel from the Nepal Oil Corporation ...

REI store in NYC is first in nation to vote to unionize

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Workers at the New York City branch of REI, an outdoor clothing and equipment seller, ...

