Tue, 08 Mar 2022

News RELEASES

Energy cost hikes add to record high food prices, says UN

WASHINGTON D.C.: Led by February's surging costs of dairy and vegetable oils, world food prices have reached record highs.On March ...

Ukraine can defeat Russia, says ex U.S. official H.R. McMaster

In an interview with FRANCE 24 on Monday, former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster said that Ukraine can win ...

Seven dead when tornado strikes Iowa, homes destroyed in storm

DES MOINES, Iowa: Seven people died on March 5 after a tornado struck central Iowa.Officials said the storm also damaged ...

Japanese contact Ukraine embassy seeking to join fight against Russia

TOKYO, Japan: Seventy Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign ...

1,400 acres consumed by Florida wildfire, 600 homes evacuated

BAY COUNTY, Florida: A wildfire in northwestern Florida has caused the evacuation of 600 homes. As of March 5, fires ...

Wheat, corn prices jump on world markets due to Ukraine war

CHICAGO, Illinois: It is not only oil and gas prices reaching new heights because of the war in Ukraine, as ...

Tesla gets OK to build major auto plant in Brandenburg, Germany

BERLIN, Germany: The German government has approved plans for Tesla to begin assembling autos at its new factory near Berlin, ...

Stocks in Asia fall across the board, demand for greenback grows

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply Tuesday, following on from falls in the United States and Europe.In ...

Fuel stations in Nepal on strike demanding higher commission

KATHMANDU, Nepal - From Friday morning, fuel stations across Nepal have refused to purchase fuel from the Nepal Oil Corporation ...

REI store in NYC is first in nation to vote to unionize

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Workers at the New York City branch of REI, an outdoor clothing and equipment seller, ...

Nasdaq tumbles 482 points as global financial markets shatter

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets crashed on Monday, buckled by the relentless financial carnage wreaked by Russia's ...

US recalls GM SUVs due to lights ruled too bright

WASHINGTON D.C.: General Motors has lost an attempt to prevent the recall of 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. due ...

