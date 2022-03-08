Russia is already the most sanctioned country in the world.

As of February 22, 2,778 new sanctions have been imposed on it, according to data from the platform as of March 7, 2022.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics independent, in response to which sanctions were imposed. On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sanctions against Russia before February 22 are 2,754. The country is the second most sanctioned in the world after Iran. They jump to 5,532 per day.

By comparison, Iran has been given 3,616 sanctions, mainly because of its nuclear program and support for terrorists, according to Bloomberg. Syria and North Korea are behind Iran, with 2,608 and 2,077, respectively. Behind them are Venezuela, Myanmar and Cuba.

Who sanctions Russia

According to the Platform for Sanctions imposed from 22 February to 7 March, the historically neutral Switzerland has imposed the most: 568. In second place is the EU with 518. Separately, only France has imposed 512. In fourth place is Canada (454), fifth is Australia (413), sixth is the United States (243), seventh is the United Kingdom (35)

In addition to these sanctions, Japan today added new ones by freezing the assets of another 32 Russian and Belarusian representatives and oligarchs, the Japanese Ministry of Finance said, quoted by BTA. Among the Russians are Russian President Vladimir Putin's first deputy head of the administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Gennady Timchenko and brothers. The sanctions also include the private militia Wagner and the companies Volga Group and Transneft, as well as the troll factory Agency for Internet Research.

The assets of 12 Belarusian government representatives and businessmen, as well as 10 Belarusian companies or organizations have been frozen.

Japan bans exports to Russia of refining equipment and potential dual-use equipment to Belarus.

