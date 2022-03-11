Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ratings agency Fitch has warned that a Russian default on its national debt is "imminent," ...
BEIJING, China: Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian has said that the condition of the country's winter wheat crop could be ...
LONDON, UK - Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia and his recent speech condemning Western countries, diplomatic relations ...
RIGA, Latvia: In response to its founder's "vehement position" against the Putin regime and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ...
The war between Russia and Ukraine began much before February 24, 2022-the date provided by the Ukrainian government, NATO, and ...
KAREN STATE, Myanmar - According to a local human rights group, seven people were killed by Myanmar military junta artillery ...
NEW YORK, New York - With inflation now pushing a forty-year high there is little doubt the Federal Reserve will ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ...
NEW DELHI, India: On 7th March, the rupee plunged 84 paise, closing at an all-time low of 77.01 against the ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hope for a resolution to the Russian-Ukraine conflict through talks between the two, and a move ...
TOKYO, Japan: As part of the efforts of International Energy Agency (IEA) members to stabilize oil markets following Russia's invasion ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life on Wednesday on speculation a diplomatic breakthrough in the ...