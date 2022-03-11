Fri, 11 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
35
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Macron hosts leaders from across Europe to discuss Ukraine-Russia war

European Union leaders met on Thursday night at the Chateau de Versailles just outside Paris for the first round in ...

Thailand encouraging couples with incentives to have babies

BANGKOK, Thailand: In a bid to counter a declining birth rate, Thailand has encouraged its citizens to have more babies ...

Ratings agency says Russia expected to default on debt

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ratings agency Fitch has warned that a Russian default on its national debt is "imminent," ...

With eye on food security, China says winter wheat crop declines

BEIJING, China: Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian has said that the condition of the country's winter wheat crop could be ...

UK-Pakistan relations reach a new low over Ukraine

LONDON, UK - Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia and his recent speech condemning Western countries, diplomatic relations ...

Stolichnaya vodka to re-brand as 'Stoli'

RIGA, Latvia: In response to its founder's "vehement position" against the Putin regime and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks slide, Japan's benchmark index loses more than 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - With financial markets across the world in disarray, Asian stocks presented few opportunities for buyers on ...

VW to build electric vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Volkswagen's Project Trinity, the electric vehicle project to be located in Wolfsburg, Germany, has been given the official ...

Coal to remain at center of Chinese power generation, says officials

BEIJING, China: China will boost production in more of its coal mines to increase the nation's coal reserves.Officials also announced, ...

Wall Street struggles as peace talks wane, Nasdaq dives 126 points

NEW YORK, New York - With inflation now pushing a forty-year high there is little doubt the Federal Reserve will ...

Bristol Myers: US ok's expanded use of lung cancer drug Opdivo

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ...

Ukraine war causes India's rupee to reach all-time low against dollar

NEW DELHI, India: On 7th March, the rupee plunged 84 paise, closing at an all-time low of 77.01 against the ...

Movie Review

Dishonored