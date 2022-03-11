Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
European Union leaders met on Thursday night at the Chateau de Versailles just outside Paris for the first round in ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: In a bid to counter a declining birth rate, Thailand has encouraged its citizens to have more babies ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ratings agency Fitch has warned that a Russian default on its national debt is "imminent," ...
BEIJING, China: Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian has said that the condition of the country's winter wheat crop could be ...
LONDON, UK - Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia and his recent speech condemning Western countries, diplomatic relations ...
RIGA, Latvia: In response to its founder's "vehement position" against the Putin regime and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - With financial markets across the world in disarray, Asian stocks presented few opportunities for buyers on ...
WOLFSBURG, Germany: Volkswagen's Project Trinity, the electric vehicle project to be located in Wolfsburg, Germany, has been given the official ...
BEIJING, China: China will boost production in more of its coal mines to increase the nation's coal reserves.Officials also announced, ...
NEW YORK, New York - With inflation now pushing a forty-year high there is little doubt the Federal Reserve will ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ...
NEW DELHI, India: On 7th March, the rupee plunged 84 paise, closing at an all-time low of 77.01 against the ...