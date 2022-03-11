PYONGYANG, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has ordered the expansion and modernization of the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

During his recent inspection to the launching ground, Kim called for modernizing and expanding the launch basis so that "various rockets could be launched to carry multi-purpose satellites, including a military reconnaissance satellite, in the future."

"To enable large carrier rockets to be launched there, he assigned the tasks for reconstructing on an expansion basis the launching ground zone and the facilities for the general assembly and trial gearing of rocket and for the trial gearing of satellite," it added.

On Thursday, the KCNA reported that Kim had recently inspected the National Aerospace Development Administration and stressed the importance of developing the reconnaissance satellite.